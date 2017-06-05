Exxon Mobil blasts New York AG's 'sham' climate investigation

Global oil giant Exxon Mobil railed against New York's Democratic attorney general in court Friday for starting a "sham" climate investigation that is nothing short of "harassment." Exxon Mobil's statements came from a legal brief it filed in New York state court in response to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's latest round of subpoenas for information in an investigation to discover whether the company misled its investors on the potential harm that climate change, and subsequent climate regulations, would have on its business and earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.