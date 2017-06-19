Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PPG Industries, Inc.'s Q2 2017 Earnings

PPG Industries, Inc. - Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Friday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80.

