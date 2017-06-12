Dow-DuPont wins U.S. antitrust nod to...

Dow-DuPont wins U.S. antitrust nod to create chemicals giant

16 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON -- Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. won U.S. antitrust approval for their $73 billion merger, overcoming one of the last remaining hurdles to a deal that would create a global chemicals giant.

