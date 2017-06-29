Dow/DuPont to divest plastics business amid price hike fears
The Canadian Competition Bureau has reached an agreement relating to the proposed merger between DuPont and The Dow Chemical Company regarding its plastic packaging. As per certain conditions set out by the European Commission , the Bureau agreed the transaction would result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition and a decrease in innovation in the supply and development of certain crop protection products and specialized packaging plastics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Food Quality News.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|Jun 24
|Just saying
|2
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC