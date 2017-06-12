Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust app...

Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday. The deal between the chemical manufacturing titans was announced in December 2015 in what was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion, in a first step toward breaking up into three separate businesses.

