Dow Chemical: Cramer's Top Takeaways
For an "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer sat down with Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of Dow Chemical , to talk about climate change and his company's pending tie-up with DuPont , set to close in August. Liveris said he's very disappointed by President Trump's decision to leave the Paris Climate Accord.
