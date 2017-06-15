Corning Incorporated (GLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Corning Incorporated saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,969,352 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 23,933,277 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,834,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
