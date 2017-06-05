ChemChina Completes the Second Settlement of the Tender Offers for Syngenta
Shareholders who tendered their shares after 4 May 2017 received the consideration of US$465 per share, and holders of American Depositary Shares who tendered their ADSs received US$93 per ADS, on June 7, 2017. In the First and the Second Settlement, ChemChina acquired 94.7 percent of Syngenta shares in aggregate.
