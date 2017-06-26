California to list glyphosate as cancer-causing; Monsanto vows fight
Glyphosate, a popular weed killer and the active ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup, will be added to California's list of chemicals known to cause cancer effective July 7, the state's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment said on Monday. FILE PHOTO: Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop at Bonneuil-Sur-Marne near Paris, France June 16, 2015.
