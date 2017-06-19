Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant
Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday. Braskem shares are down nearly 7 percent in 2017 despite hopes of stronger operating profits as traders have eyed corruption investigations circling the petrochemical firm.
