Braskem to invest $675 mln in 6th U.S.-based polypropylene plant

Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday. Braskem shares are down nearly 7 percent in 2017 despite hopes of stronger operating profits as traders have eyed corruption investigations circling the petrochemical firm.

Chicago, IL

