Arkansas farmers sue over crop damage blamed on herbicide
A group of Arkansas farmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide dicamba that they blame for damaging their crops. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, against Monsanto Co.
