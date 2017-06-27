Andrew Liveris Receives the 2017 Global Leadership Award from the U.S.-India Business Council

The award was presented to Liveris and Adi Godrej, chairman of the Godrej Group, by John Chambers, USIBC chairman and executive chairman of Cisco, during USIBC's 42nd Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. - a prestigious event gathering senior business executives and high-ranking political officials, including Vice President Mike Pence. The award recognizes honorees for creating inclusive business environments, integrating India in the global supply chain and advancing core values such as manufacturing, innovation and scale in tough market conditions.

