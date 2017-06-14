Analysts Anticipate Air Products and ...

Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals' earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55.

