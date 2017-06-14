Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Announce $1.59 EPS
Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals' earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC