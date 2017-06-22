Analysts Anticipate Air Products and ...

Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) to Announce $1.59 EPS

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. to report earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Five analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals' earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC