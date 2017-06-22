Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider B...

Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Buys C$90,740.00 in Stock

12 hrs ago

Amerigo Resources LTD insider Nauman Toor purchased 174,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,740.00.

Chicago, IL

