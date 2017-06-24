Agrium Inc. (AGU) Receives Sector Perform Rating from AltaCorp Capital
's stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a research note issued on Thursday. Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock.
