$22.48 Million in Sales Expected for ...

$22.48 Million in Sales Expected for Petroquest Energy Inc (PQ) This Quarter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Wall Street brokerages expect that Petroquest Energy Inc will post $22.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Petroquest Energy's earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.86 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May '17 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More (Dec '16) Dec '16 MAGA 3
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,151,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC