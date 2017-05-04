UPDATE 1-Yingde Gases shares suspende...

UPDATE 1-Yingde Gases shares suspended as PAG takes over ahead of delisting

China's largest producer of industrial gases was the subject of a rare public Chinese boardroom battle that pitted one of its co-founders against two other co-founders, paving the way for four separate takeover approaches from companies including PAG and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. PAG finally won out when Air Products dropped its $1.5 billion bid in March, saying the deal wasn't in the best interest of its shareholders. Hong Kong-based PAG agreed to buy the 42.1 percent stake of the three co-founders of Yingde Gases for $616 million.

