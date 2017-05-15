UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil workers extend ...

UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil workers extend Exxon Mobil strike to Chevron, Agip and Shell

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Nigerian workers from an oil labor union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday. Nigerian labor unions have held a number of strikes in the last few months in protest at the sacking of workers by oil companies.

