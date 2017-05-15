UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil workers extend Exxon Mobil strike to Chevron, Agip and Shell
Nigerian workers from an oil labor union have extended a strike to oil majors Chevron, Shell and Eni subsidiary Agip in protest over the sacking of members from Exxon Mobil Corp, the union's general secretary said on Tuesday. Nigerian labor unions have held a number of strikes in the last few months in protest at the sacking of workers by oil companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC