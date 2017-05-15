Trump's EPA Greenlights a Nasty Chemi...

Trump's EPA Greenlights a Nasty Chemical. A Month Later, It Poisons a Bunch of Farmworkers.

11 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

On May 5, more than 50 farmworkers outside of Bakersfield, California, were exposed to a highly toxic pesticide that apparently drifted from a nearby field - at a high enough level that "twelve people reported symptoms of vomiting [and] nausea and one person fainted," reports the television news station Kern Golden Empire. " An additional twelve workers did not show signs of any symptoms," the station reported.

