Third Time Is Not the Charm for PPG as Azko Nobel Rejects Another Offer
PPG Industries has been pursuing a growth-by-acquisition strategy. In just the past year, it has purchased companies in China, Italy, Romania, and the U.S., building on previous acquisitions, such as its acquisition of Mexican paint giant Comex and Dutch paint producer SigmaKalon.
