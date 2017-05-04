Syngenta Shareholders Accept ChemChina's $43 Billion Offer
China Inc. reached a new milestone in global acquisitions as shareholders of agro-giant Syngenta AG approved a $43 billion takeover by China National Chemical Corp., sealing the country's biggest foreign deal to date.
