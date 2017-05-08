Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold...

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

16 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC cut its position in Sherwin-Williams Co by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

