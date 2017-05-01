Scotts sheds European, Australian bus...

Scotts sheds European, Australian business for $250 million

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. will sell its international business in Europe and Australia for a quarter-billion dollars, a move that will push more than 95 percent of its sales and profits into the U.S. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

