Saudi's SABIC looking at $3 billion-$6 billion acquisition opportunities
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation 2010.SE is evaluating acquisition opportunities in the range of $3 billion to $6 billion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and fertilisers, its chief executive said on Tuesday. Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told Reuters that SABIC, which is majority state owned, aims to do the first such deal in the fourth quarter of this year.
