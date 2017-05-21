Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co
Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.
