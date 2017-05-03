Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. - Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

