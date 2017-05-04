Q1 2017 Financial Hi... )--AXIS Capital Holdings Limited today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per co... )--PerkinElmer, Inc. , a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 2, ... )--The Board of Directors of Calgon Carbon Corporation has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on its common stock payable on June 15, 2017, to st... )--Immersion Corporation , the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today reported financial results for the first quarter ende... )--For the 3 months ended March 31, 2017, Energen Corporation reported GAAP net income from all operations of $33.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.