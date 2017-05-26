PPG To Sell Rest Of It Fiberglass Ope...

PPG To Sell Rest Of It Fiberglass Operations For Expected Proceeds Of $545 Million

12 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

PPG Industries Inc. announced Friday a deal to sell its remaining fiberglass operations to Nippon Electric Glass Ltd. , and expects proceeds of $545 million. The paints, coatings and materials company said the deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017.

