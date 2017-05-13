Pest resistance to GM cotton reversed...

Pest resistance to GM cotton reversed by leaving some plants unmodified

No matter how often humans develop crops resistant to a pest, evolution helps the pest find a way around that resistance. But in a counterintuitive study, University of Arizona and Chinese researchers found that resistance to a pesticide in transgenic cotton can be halted by deliberately leaving some plants vulnerable to their global predator, the pink bollworm.

