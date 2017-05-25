Mitsui Chemicals Develops AIRYFAa The...

Mitsui Chemicals Develops AIRYFAa The World's First Flexible Nonwoven with High Strength

AIRYFAa is a high-performance nonwoven that is gentle on skin, simultaneously materializing softness and strength. By capitalizing on the company's proprietary polyolefin spinning technology and producing this thin textile with a hollow structure that is characterized by a superior soft feeling and evenness, Mitsui Chemicals has simultaneously realized both softness and strength, which the conventional technology could not achieve.

