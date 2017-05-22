Minnesota drastically tightens safety...

Minnesota drastically tightens safety limits on 3M chemicals in groundwater

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota health officials Tuesday drastically cut the exposure limits for toxic chemicals that have long contaminated drinking water in Cottage Grove and other southeast metro communities and Bemidji, arguing that current federal standards are insufficient to protect infants and small children from their long-term health risks. The updated limits rely on the most recent scientific knowledge on the exposure and health effects of the two chemicals, known as PFOA and PFOS, which were used for decades at a 3M Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chemicals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S.... May 18 Solarman 1
AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16) Feb '17 jethomasliercar 4
News GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14) Jan '17 Yidfellas v USA 17
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan '17 Reality Check 4
News RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
News More Dec '16 MAGA 3
News Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Honestly 13
See all Chemicals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chemicals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,383 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC