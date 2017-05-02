Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 71,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period.
