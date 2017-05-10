Judge approves partial settlement in ...

Judge approves partial settlement in water lawsuit

The Decatur Daily reports that U.S. District Judge Abdul Kallon has approved a $5 million payment by Daikin America to end its part of the case. A lawyer for the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority, Carl Cole, says the settlement is only the start as plaintiffs seek more money from 3M Co., the main defendant.

