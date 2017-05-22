Jan Jenisch appointed new CEO of Lafa...

Jan Jenisch appointed new CEO of LafargeHolcim Group

13 hrs ago

LafargeHolcim announces the appointment of Jan Jenisch as CEO from 16 October 2017. Jan Jenisch joins from Swiss company Sika AG, which has a leading global position in the development and production of systems and products for the building materials and automotive sectors.

Chicago, IL

