Jan Jenisch appointed new CEO of LafargeHolcim Group
LafargeHolcim announces the appointment of Jan Jenisch as CEO from 16 October 2017. Jan Jenisch joins from Swiss company Sika AG, which has a leading global position in the development and production of systems and products for the building materials and automotive sectors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S....
|May 18
|Solarman
|1
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC