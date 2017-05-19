International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder...
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 5,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.02 per share, for a total transaction of $705,006.00.
