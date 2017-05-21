ING Groep NV Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc.
ING Groep NV cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period.
