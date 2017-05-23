Honoring those who served

Honoring those who served

The Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which opened in November 2015, recently received a donation of decorative shrubs and flowers from Bayer HealthCare. On Friday, representatives and employees of the pharmaceutical giant's Whippany campus volunteered several hours of their time by planting the vegetation on the cemetery grounds at individual sites dug earlier in the week by volunteers from Home Depot.

