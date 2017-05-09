FivePoint considering $443 million deal to repurchase Broadcom site
Broadcom's Irvine campus, which is under construction, had been seeking a buyer after the company was purchased by a Singapore firm and shifted its headquarters to San Jose. Developer FivePoint has filed paperwork indicating it is considering exercising its first right to buy back the land and campus from Broadcom on Monday, May 8, 2017.
