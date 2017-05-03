Exxon Mobil facing potential enforcem...

Exxon Mobil facing potential enforcement actions from DOJ, EPA over refinery fire

Read more: MarketWatch

The DOJ and EPA are seeking $100,000 in penalties and corrective actions. In a quarterly filing, Exxon said the DOJ and EPA contend that EMOC failed to identify hazards, failed to design a safe facility and failed to mitigate the consequences of a claimed accidental release related to a flash fire at the Beaumont, Texas refinery in April 2013.

