Epichlorohydrin Market is Grow at CAGR of 5% by 2023
Epichlorohydrin Market is expected to witness a significant growth of ~ 2580.04 Kilo Tons by 2023 with CAGR of ~5% between 2016 and 2023 Major Key Players : S.A. Chemicals company , Zachem SA , Samsung Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. , Dow Chemical Company , Sumitomo Chemical Co. , Aditya Birla Chemicals , Osaka Soda" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 18, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights Epichlorohydrin is a transparent liquid with an irritating chloroform similar odor produced by using propylene, chlorine, and milk of lime.
