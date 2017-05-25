Dow Chemical Co (DOW) Stake Cut by Rothschild Investment Corp IL
Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of Dow Chemical Co by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,737 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 684 shares during the period.
