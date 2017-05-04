Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

** Elliott Advisors, the Akzo Nobel shareholder that has been pushing for the company to enter takeover talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries, said Akzo will lose up to 6,400 jobs under the independence plan it has put forward as an alternative. ** BHP Billiton, is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.

