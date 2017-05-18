There are on the Reuters story from 10 hrs ago, titled Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S. home batteries. In it, Reuters reports that:

May 18 German automaker Daimler AG will enter the nascent U.S. market for home batteries through a collaboration with residential rooftop solar installer Vivint Solar Inc, the two companies said on Thursday. The exclusive partnership, Vivint's first foray into energy storage, will allow the companies to compete against similar offerings from automaker Tesla Inc, solar installer Sunrun Inc, battery maker LG Chem Ltd and others.

