Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S. home batteries
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 10 hrs ago, titled Daimler, Vivint Solar in exclusive deal on U.S. home batteries.
May 18 German automaker Daimler AG will enter the nascent U.S. market for home batteries through a collaboration with residential rooftop solar installer Vivint Solar Inc, the two companies said on Thursday. The exclusive partnership, Vivint's first foray into energy storage, will allow the companies to compete against similar offerings from automaker Tesla Inc, solar installer Sunrun Inc, battery maker LG Chem Ltd and others.
#1 2 hrs ago
The specifics will rule which battery pack would be best for the individual owner. TESLA "seems" a little bit cheaper overall. But, if the MB offering could be programmed to use only 14KW of the maximum 20KW storage, then could it last longer than the TESLA product? Getting a complete package, the solar panels, inverter(s) and battery storage with a 25 year warranty would be the goal of an alternative energy system for one's home or even business.
