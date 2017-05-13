Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC
Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 26,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period.
