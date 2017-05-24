Companies May Soon Be Required to Dis...

Companies May Soon Be Required to Disclose Financial Impact of Climate Risk

Read more: Insurance Journal West

Companies' disclosure of risks to their business from climate change could become mandatory in a few years as investor pressure gathers pace, climate finance experts said on Tuesday. Investors have urged companies, particularly those operating in the oil, gas and coal sectors, to disclose the financial impact of long-term climate change and increase transparency as the world shifts away from fossil fuels.

