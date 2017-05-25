ChemChina Announces the Provisional E...

ChemChina Announces the Provisional End Results of the Tender Offers for Syngenta

Based on preliminary numbers, at the end of the Additional Acceptance Period on May 24, around 92.2 percent of shares have been tendered. Further, as soon as permitted by law and applicable regulations, it is intended to de-list the shares from the SIX and to de-list the ADSs from the NYSE.

