Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Inside...

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Insider Buys $19,000.00 in Stock

15 hrs ago

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. insider Suzanne Miglucci bought 20,000 shares of Charles & Colvard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.

Chicago, IL

