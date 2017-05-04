Chaebol owner-managers make huge income in 2016
Major owner-managers of conglomerates in South Korea, known as chaebol here, earned at least 10 billion won in dividends, compensation and other income in 2016, data showed Sunday. According to the data by market Chaebul.com and conglomerates' 2016 business reports, Lee Kun-hee, chairman of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Chemicals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AKB-48 & 5Fur144, JWH-018, Apvp For Sale |Â Re... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|jethomasliercar
|4
|GMO critics protest at Monsanto meeting; resolu... (Jan '14)
|Jan '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|17
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|RPT-U.S. Democrats enlist experts to scour Till...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|More
|Dec '16
|MAGA
|3
|Companies to pay $151 million to residents of W...
|Nov '16
|Honestly
|13
|Faraday Future and LG claim world's highest ene... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chemicals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC