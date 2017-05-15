Celanese Announces Ethyl Acetate Price Increases in the Americas Region
The price increases below will be effective June 1, 2017, or as contracts otherwise allow, and are incremental to any previously announced increases. Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications.
